GCC Health Council honours nursing leaderships in Sultanate

Muscat: The GCC Health Council on Monday honoured the outstanding nursing leaderships as part of nurses’ recognition campaign launched by the Council during the International Nurses Day in May 2020.

On behalf of the GCC Health Council, Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health honoured Rashid Hamad al Qasabi and Aisha Salim al Ghamari.

Dr Ahmed valued all efforts made by the nursing sector taking into consideration the responsibility that falls upon them and the sacrifices they made while performing their duty.

The nomination and selection process for obtaining the award was conducted according to criteria and standards specified by the GCC Health Council in terms of professional and excellence performance, punctuality, launching humanitarian initiatives in nursing, and dedication in carrying out duties and tasks.

The Council selected the honoured nurses in the Sultanate among (24) candidates across the various governorates.

Dr Jamal al Khadhouri, Director General for Nursing Affairs touched on the impact of nursing leaders in making change and managing crisis, which consequently affect the entire team and enable efficiency in their performance. –ONA