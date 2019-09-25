GCC foreign ministers stress on special relations with US

Muscat: Yousuf bin Alawi, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, participated in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jordan, Iraq and the United States held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting stressed the importance of special relations between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jordan and Iraq.

The US said it is keen on ensuring the stability of the region and “will spare no effort in pushing forward to maintain security and maritime safety in the Gulf region.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.