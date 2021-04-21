GCC Financial, Economic Cooperation Committee meets

Muscat: The GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee held its 113th meeting on Wednesday with participation of the GCC ministers of finance and economy.

Held via video conferencing, the Sultanate’s delegation in the meeting was led by Sultan Salim al-Habsi, Minister of Finance‫.‬

The meeting discussed several recommendations submitted by the GCC Committee of Governors of Monetary Institutions and Central Banks, the GCC Customs Union and the recommendations of the GCC Common Market Committee، among other topics. –ONA