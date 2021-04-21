Local 

GCC Financial, Economic Cooperation Committee meets

Oman Observer

Muscat:  The GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee held its 113th meeting on Wednesday with participation of the GCC ministers of finance and economy.

Held via video conferencing, the Sultanate’s delegation in the meeting was led by Sultan Salim al-Habsi, Minister of Finance‫.‬

The meeting discussed several recommendations submitted by the GCC Committee of Governors of Monetary Institutions and Central Banks, the GCC Customs Union and the recommendations of the GCC Common Market Committee، among other topics. –ONA

You May Also Like

Get your book published

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Get your book published

3 held in drug case

Oman Observer Comments Off on 3 held in drug case

Reverse migration continues as schools remain closed

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Reverse migration continues as schools remain closed