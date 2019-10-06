GCC finance under-secretaries meet

MUSCAT: The 56th GCC Finance Under-Secretaries’ meeting began at Al Bustan Palace Hotel in Muscat on Sunday in preparation for the 110th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee.

The meeting, chaired by Mohammed Jawad bin Hassan bin Sulaiman, Acting Finance Under-Secretary, was attended by the GCC Under-Secretaries and the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat-General. The officials discussed findings of the GCC Monetary Agency and Central Bank Governors Committee, the GCC Common Market Committee, the Customs Union Authority and the Committee of Heads and Managers of the GCC Tax Departments.

The committee also took note of some of the topics on the agenda, including a report of the GCC Secretariat-General on the resolutions implemented at its previous meeting and other topics of interest. — ONA

