MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Economy, took part in a meeting of the GCC Economic and Development Affairs Authority’s officials. The meeting was held via video-conferencing from the GCC Secretariat General in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali, Economy Under-secretary.

The meeting discussed a range of topics within the GCC framework that included the GCC Customs Union, fields of the GCC Common Market and the initiatives proposed to reach the economic unity among the GCC states by 2025.

The meeting comes as per a recommendation of the ministers of finance and economy; members of the Permanent Ministerial Committee to prepare for the GCC Supreme Authority for Economic and Development Affairs to hold meetings of the under-secretaries. These meetings aim to evaluate initiatives and projects within the roadmap of economic unity’s projects among the GCC states.

The meeting saw participation of representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Finance and Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Directorate General of Customs.

— ONA