GCC delegates thank His Majesty

Muscat: Chiefs of the GCC civil pension and social insurance services have sent thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at the end of their 18th meeting, which was hosted by the Sultanate from October 1 to 2. The participants thanked His Majesty the Sultan for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow good health and well-being on His Majesty the Sultan, protect its government and people, and maintain security and stability of the Sultanate.

