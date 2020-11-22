GCC Defence Council calls for joint military cooperation

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, on Sunday took part in deliberations of the 17th meeting of the Joint Defence Council of the GCC Ministers of Defence, held via video- conferencing. Present at the meeting was Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF). The meeting discussed topics listed on its agenda, which were raised by the Supreme Military Committee of the GCC Chiefs of Staff. It also reviewed the achievements made and results reached in the joint military fields.

The meeting also touched on several military topics of common interest that enhance the military cooperation march within the GCC framework in a manner that achieves the GCC joint interests according to the Joint Defence Agreements among the member states. At the end of the meeting, the GCC Ministers of Defence underscored the importance of continuing the joint effort in a manner that achieves military cooperation among the GCC states in translation of the objectives of the GCC leaders. Several decisions and recommendations were taken that will be submitted at the 41st Summit of the Supreme Council of the GCC Leaders scheduled to be held in December 2020. — ONA