GCC Days highlights key achievements

MUSCAT: The opening ceremony of the GCC Days was held under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, at the Diplomatic Club on Monday. Activities of the GCC Days continue till October 23 in Muscat and some governorates of the Sultanate.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General, ministers, undersecretaries and ambassadors of the brotherly countries. The ceremony included a short documentary on the GCC achievements and a review on the program of events held during the GCC days.

The activities of the first day included a workshop entitled “A Comprehensive View of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the GCC” to highlight the advantages, rights, regulations and laws of persons with disabilities and their compatibility with the international conventions related to this category at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

In addition, an exhibition themed “Conservation of Nature is a Foundation for Sustainable Development” will introduce the vonvention on vildlife vonservation and habitat in the GCC in Muscat Grand Mall, in addition to an event to introduce the joint Gulf action and its achievements through education by entertainment, in order to highlight the achievements made in the human affairs and environment sector through the participation of student companies in the Avenues Mall.

The events also included a healthy awareness marathon in the wilayats of Al Musannah and Sohar to promote the concept of health and the importance of walking and its benefits.

The Sultanate’s host of the GCC Days comes as it presides over the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, which came as per the decision of the GCC Supreme Council taken at its thirty-fifth session held in 2014 to acquaint the GCC citizens with the GCC achievements in various fields. — ONA

