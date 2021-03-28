GCC countries tighten restrictions as cases surge

Muscat: Oman reported 4703 cases and 30 deaths on which promoted the Supreme Committee to announce some strict measures.

The Supreme Committee on Thursday reviewed the pandemic situation in the Sultanate, which saw a rise in the number of people in hospital wards and intensive care units, and the Covid-19 related deaths.

SC said as the period between April 1 to May 31, 2021, will be extremely critical for the Sultanate, it will take a series of comprehensive measures that may include complete closure or ban on movement

The situation is almost the same in other GCC countries as Kuwait’s Ministry of Health recorded 1,548 new cases and 12 more deaths on Friday.

Kuwait has been under a partial curfew and there is a ban on entry of non-Kuwaitis into the country as part of the country’s efforts to stem the resurgence of the deadly virus.

The number of new cases in Saudi Arabia passed the 500-mark for the first time since September.

It limited social gatherings to a maximum of 20 people, while large public gatherings, weddings, and events in banquet halls or hotels remained suspended.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said that vaccinations will be mandatory for all barbershops, salons, restaurants, cafes, and food outlet employees.

Workers will be required to be vaccinated to protect public health and curb the spread of the virus. Those who are not vaccinated before the deadline must provide a negative PCR test result every seven days at the expense of their employer.

Qatar, which on Saturday announced 614 new cases, also tightened restrictions. The state news agency said authorities ordered the closure of leisure centers, gyms and swimming pools and for shopping malls to operate at a reduced capacity of 30% while cinemas would run at 20% capacity.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,304 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,428 recoveries and five deaths.