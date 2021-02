DUBAI: The Gulf countries are intensifying coronavirus containment measures as cases jump. Saudi Arabia on Thursday shut down entertainment centres including cinemas and suspended dine-in services at restaurants, shortly after banning travel from 20 countries flagged as high-risk. The kingdom has recorded some 369,000 cases and 6,400 deaths since the crisis began, the highest in the Gulf.

Qatar this week tightened rules on indoor social and sporting gatherings while slashing the number of customers permitted in hospitality settings as a closely watched Fifa tournament of the world’s leading football clubs begins.

Kuwait on Wednesday banned non-citizens from entering the country for a period of two weeks, and cut opening hours for non-essential retail stores.

With daily cases regularly setting new records in the United Arab Emirates after a new year spike, the Emirates is relying on an aggressive vaccination campaign, with some 3.7 million doses now administered to the population of about 10 million, the second highest in the world after Israel.

— AFP

