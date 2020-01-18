GCC countries produced 5.7m tonnes of aluminium in 2019

MUSCAT, JAN 18 – The five primary aluminium producers in the GCC collectively produced 5,771,854 tonnes of high quality primary aluminium in 2019 for the local and international market, the Gulf Aluminium Council (GAC) said in a statement. The increase of around 363,600 tonnes over last year is mainly due to the new Line 6 expansion at Aluminium Bahrain. The primary and downstream aluminium producers in the GCC continued to maintain their leadership position in the international market by contributing around 10 per cent of the world aluminium demand exporting 60 per cent of its production to more than 65 countries around the world.

The GAC is a coordinating body that represents, promotes and protects the interests of the aluminium industry within the Gulf. The council’s main objectives are to provide a forum to develop strategies for common issues and concerns facing the aluminium industry in the region, and to share best practices so as to improve the efficiency of the industry.

Related