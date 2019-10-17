GCC conference lays stress on cooperation in education

RIYADH: The 23rd meeting of the GCC Presidents and Rectors of Universities and Higher Education Institutions concluded at Majmaah University in the Saudi capital Riyadh with the participation of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

The university was represented by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, President of Sultan Qaboos University.

Dr Khalid bin Saad al Muqrin, Rector of Majmaah University, said in a statement that the meeting aimed to enhance cooperation between the GCC countries in the field of education in general and higher education in particular, and to support joint cooperation between universities and educational institutions in building a developed Gulf society to increase the role of universities through development and innovation of new mechanisms for cooperation in all fields related to higher education.

He added that the meeting also aimed at activating the regulations and rules of the universities

and higher education institutions in the Gulf countries related

to the transfer of students and the exchange of faculty members between universities and higher education institutions in the GCC countries.

The participants of the meeting also visited the Al Majmaah University exhibition and toured its sections. — ONA

