GCC commerce, industry undersecretaries discuss free flow of national goods among GCC countries

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion today took part in the preparatory meetings of the GCC Commerce and Industry Undersecretaries for the 59th GCC Trade Cooperation Committee and the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee.

The Omani side in the virtual meetings was chaired by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry.

The GCC undersecretaries discussed a range of issues related to the commercial and industrial sectors, promoting joint Gulf action in the post-Covid-19 period, achieving food security in the GCC countries, standardising certificates of origin, studying the possibility of adopting the electronic certificate, and aspects related to e-commerce.

They also discussed the free flow of national goods among the GCC countries, the creation of an electronic information platform for industrial projects and the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), in addition to updating the GCC Industrial Strategy.

The undersecretaries also reviewed a report of the Office of the Technical Secretariat to combat harmful practices in international trade. –ONA