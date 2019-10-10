GCC Chiefs of Armed Forces panel meets

MUSCAT: The Higher Military Committee of the GCC Chiefs of Armed Forces met at Al Shafaq Club in Muscat on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), in the presence of the Commander of GCC Unified Military Leadership and the Assistance Secretary-General of Military Affairs at the GCC Secretariat General.

Lt Gen Al Nabhani, in his speech, commended the existing military cooperation march among the GCC countries that accomplished many achievements in various fields, as well as the major qualitative progress being witnessed by the GCC armed forces in various human, technical and electronic sectors.

The meeting seeks to achieve further steps in the march of existing military cooperation among the GCC states in a manner that serves the GCC joint military action as a translation of the royal directives and objectives aspired by the GCC leaders.

At the end of the meeting, the SAF Chief of Staff stressed the importance of these meetings to share ideas, review viewpoints and discuss means of joint military

cooperation among the GCC countries. — ONA

