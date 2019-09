NEW YORK: A session of talks was held between the GCC and the ASEAN. It was headed by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, chairman of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council.

The session discussed economic and strategic relations between the two sides and ways of developing them in various fields.

The session was attended by Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, and the delegations from GCC member states.

Following the meeting, Don Pramudwinai, Thailand’s Foreign Minister, said, “We discussed mutual cooperation in several areas, such as economic issues, commercial investment, smart cities, and agriculture and security issues.”

He added, “At the meeting, we discussed sustainable development, which is on the global agenda… we hope to have regular coordination.”

On the Sultanate, he said, “As for our bilateral relations with the Sultanate, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Thailand are bound by strong friendship ties. A few months ago, we discussed cooperation in road transport to exchange experiences. Yusuf bin Alawi is a close friend, and our two countries can cooperate in new areas, in addition to already existing cooperation.”

In another meeting, Alawi held talks with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting touched on the potential of cooperation and investment in the economic area, in addition to discussing the joint opportunities of promoting them.

Alawi also met Robert Malley, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group.

“We discussed the current tensions in the region, especially the crisis in Yemen. We learn a lot from Oman, and we hope that the Sultanate would continue its peaceful work in dealing with these issues,” Robert Malley said.

He added, “As always, Alawi is the most knowledgeable about the region, and he is always a realistic and moderate voice.” — ONA

