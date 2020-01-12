GCC, Arab leaders mourn HM Sultan Qaboos

Muscat: Leaders of Arab Gulf Cooperation (GCC) states and other Arab countries mourned His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour and extended their sincere condolences to the Omani people.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al- Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, expressed his grief on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said who passed away yesterday, Friday, praying to the Almighty Allah to have mercy on his soul and rest it in peace.

In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa said, “Today, we mourn an exceptional leader whose one of the most prominent leaders of the Arab and Islamic world. He spared his life for serving his loyal people.”

“While we mourn His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, we would like to extend our deep condolences to the brotherly people of Oman,” said Sheikh Khalifa, who issued orders to maintain a state of mourning in the UAE for three days with effect from today.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Deputy President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Hire Apparent of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also expressed their deep sympathies over the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and extended their condolences to the Omani people.

The Saudi Royal Diwan also issued a statement reading as follows: It is with hearts filled with grief that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, have received the news of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.”

Hailing the achievements of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the great renaissance that he established in Oman, King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed that the Saudi Kingdom shares the sad feelings of the brotherly people of Oman, wishing them patience to bear the immense loss.

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al- Sabah, also sent a cable of condolences to HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said. He offered his deep sympathies to His Majesty and to the brotherly Omani people on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. He said that he lost a brother of immeasurable virtues and that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said was in fact missed by the whole world.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al- Thani, Emir of Qatar, sent a similar cable to HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

In a statement issued by the Emiri Diwan, Sheikh Tamim described His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said as an epitome of self-denial and moderation. He valued the fact that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos set standards for peaceful dialogue as a means for resolving disputes among countries. He extended his condolences to the brotherly people of Oman.

Sheikh Tamim ordered a three-day mourning in the State of Qatar on the occasion.

King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa also mourned His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said . In a cable to HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, King Hamad said the Kingdom of Bahrain stands by the side of the brotherly people of Oman during this sad moment.

In a statement on the occasion, Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Deputy Commander, First Deputy Prime Minister issued orders for a three-day period of mourning in Bahrain. He also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast in the Kingdom of Bahrain and its missions abroad.

In the Kingdom of Jordan, the Royal Diwan issued a statement mourning the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin TAimour. King Abdallah II issued orders for a three-day period of mourning in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with effect from today, Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Presidency Office issued a statement in which it mourned His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin SAid Bin Taimour and described him as a “wise man who granted his full life for the service of his country and his people. He is an Arab leader whose name will be carved in the book of history as a symbol of power and unity over a period of 50 years during which he achieved a prominent place for his country.”

The Egyptian statement said that President Abdilfattah El-Sisi voices his own condolences and the condolences of the people of Egypt to the brotherly people of Oman.

reiterating the feelings of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the statement said that President El-Sisi wished the Omani people further progress and prosperity. He said that Egypt will never forget the strong stands of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in support of Egypt. ONA