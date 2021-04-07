Gaza Strip’s daily virus cases reach all-time high

GAZA CITY: The Gaza Strip has registered its highest daily number of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 1,916 new cases were recorded in the Palestinian territory, which is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

A total of 4,982 tests were said to have been carried out on Tuesday, of which more than a third were positive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 642 people have died in the coastal strip after being infected, according to the ministry.

Authorities say more than 27,600 residents have received an initial vaccination so far, and more than 8,000 have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.

The United Arab Emirates has donated tens of thousands of doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

In the Gaza Strip, about 2 million people live in cramped quarters, in sometimes deplorable conditions and with poor medical care. On May 22, the Palestinian territories are scheduled to conduct their first parliamentary elections in 15 years. — dpa