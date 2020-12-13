Gaza Strip under full lockdown for two days

A two-day lockdown, imposed on the Gaza Strip on Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, ended on Sunday, according to the Interior Ministry in the Palestinian territory. Until Sunday at 7 am (0500 GMT), all shops except pharmacies were closed and people barred from leaving their homes except for health reasons.

Police and security forces were deployed in the streets in the Hamas-run strip to implement the curfew in all districts, which were separated from each other and divided into blocks to facilitate control.

The ministry said the measures aim to reduce contact and overcrowding in light of the recent high rate of coronavirus cases in the enclave. — dpa

