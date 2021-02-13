Gas oil production up 28% in Dec last year

MUSCAT: The Sultanate recorded a fall in the production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by the Omani refineries at the end of December 2020 by 28 per cent as the output reached 9.59 million barrels until the end of December 2020, compared to 13.32 million barrels produced during the same period in 2019.

The output of super grade petrol (M-95) reached 12.80 million barrels until the end of December 2020, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Gas oil (diesel) output increased by 28 per cent to 33.96 million barrels while aviation fuel oil production fell by 51 per cent to 6.98 million barrels at the end of December 2020, compared to the same period of 2019.

Production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) dropped by 10 per cent to 6.12 million until the end of December 2020.

Of the total production of M-91 grade petrol, 7.83 million barrels were sold in the domestic market.

However, domestic sales of M-95 grade petrol declined by 12 per cent to stand at 11.53 million barrels while sales of gas oil (diesel) within the country was at 13.30 million barrels during the until the end of December 2020. Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil dropped by 67 per cent to reach 1.68 million barrels while the LPG sales rose by 1 per cent to reach at 2.76 million barrels at the end of December 2020. — ONA