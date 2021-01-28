Garcia looking for fast start at Dubai Classic

DUBAI: With qualifying for this year’s Ryder Cup high on Sergio Garcia’s agenda, the former Omega Dubai Desert Classic winner knows a good week at Emirates Golf Club could provide the spark he needs to help cement a tenth career appearance for Team Europe.

“This is obviously a course that I enjoy and I like playing – and I’ve done well here in the past which definitely can help,” said Garcia, who held off Henrik Stenson to win by three strokes in 2017 before later going on to win that year’s Masters.

“This year is a big year with a lot of big tournaments to be played with The Ryder Cup, the Olympics and the Majors, so we’ll see what this week holds.

“Everyone knows how much I love The Ryder Cup and I would love to be a part of a few more – and that’s obviously one of the biggest goals of the year for me.”

Play gets underway tomorrow and Garcia will be joined for the opening two rounds by Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton and American star Collin Morikawa, who is making his OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic debut. The 23-year-old Californian shot into the limelight last year with victory at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco and is keen to enjoy just as much success in 2021. “I’m here solely focused on trying to win this week and getting off to a good start tomorrow,” said Morikawa. “Off the tee, this course is very demanding and the rough is up in a lot of places.”

