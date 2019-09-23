Main 

Gang nabbed for stealing money from bank customers

Oman Observer

Muscat: The ROP’s Directorate General of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Department of Crime Prevention, arrested a gang of Arab expatriates specialized in stealing money from bank customers.

An amount of RO10,000 was seized from the suspects.

The modus operandi of the perpetrators was to track the customers as they exited from the bank, especially those who had envelopes with cash. They would follow the victims until they parked the vehicle at any location.

The culprits would then break the glass window of the vehicle, steal the money and escape to an unknown destination.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4299 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman’s first budget airline takes off from Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman’s first budget airline takes off from Salalah

Investigators probe Air France A380 after engine blow-out

Oman Observer Comments Off on Investigators probe Air France A380 after engine blow-out

Sultanate welcomes peaceful political accord in Sudan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate welcomes peaceful political accord in Sudan