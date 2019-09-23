Gang nabbed for stealing money from bank customers

Muscat: The ROP’s Directorate General of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Department of Crime Prevention, arrested a gang of Arab expatriates specialized in stealing money from bank customers.

An amount of RO10,000 was seized from the suspects.

The modus operandi of the perpetrators was to track the customers as they exited from the bank, especially those who had envelopes with cash. They would follow the victims until they parked the vehicle at any location.

The culprits would then break the glass window of the vehicle, steal the money and escape to an unknown destination.