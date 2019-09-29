Gandhi@150 in Muscat on October 2

Embassy of India in association with Raja Yoga Centre for Self-Development, Muscat will celebrate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and United Nations International Day of Non-violence on October 2 at 7:30 pm at Hotel Muscat Holiday, Al Khuwair.

Renowned speaker, Sister BK Jayanti Kirpalani will give the keynote address on the theme of, ‘One Heart One Mind One World’. A short skit on the theme of peace and non-violence will also be presented by Omani youth during the event. The Embassy in association with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Board of Directors — Indian Schools in Oman will also organise ‘Student Solar Ambassador Programme’ in 17 Indian schools across Oman. The school students will assemble solar lamps and will be sensitized towards solar energy, to inculcate a desire for peace, tolerance, understanding, and non-violence towards environment.

