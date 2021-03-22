Gandhi Peace Prize for Sultan Qaboos

MUSCAT: The Foreign Ministry said that the Sultanate welcomes the declaration in New Delhi that Gandhi Peace Prize-2019 has been conferred on late Sultan Qaboos.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed thanks and appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, head of the judging panel and the members for this gesture which comes in recognition of the role played by late Sultan Qaboos in supporting peace and resolving conflicts in the region, and for his wise leadership of the modern Renaissance of the Sultanate, and his role in promoting the Sultanate’s relations with the world countries and the friendly Republic of India.

The statement emphasised that this award expresses the depth of friendship between the Sultanate and India and the two wise leaderships of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. — ONA