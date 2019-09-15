Galfar issues statement on ‘misappropriation’ reports

Muscat: Galfar has said in a statement that reports about misappropriation of around RO4 million by an employee are untrue. “No money has been appropriated from the company,” the statement said.

It added, however, a whistleblower that informed the company of a fraud committed by an ex-employee with third parties, which is under investigation by the public prosecution.

“The current legal and management are of the view that there is no liability of the company in regards to this matter,” the statement said.

On salary payments, the company said it is “primarily due to the prolonged payments of the company’s overdue payments by its big clients for long periods.”

Galfar said it is in consultation with clients and the banks to overcome the current cash shortfall and is committed to paying salaries during next week.