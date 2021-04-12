Galfar Engineering workshop accredited for RAS inspection

MUSCAT, APRIL 12 – Well-known Omani construction firm Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG has been approved by the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) as Roadworthiness Assurance Standard Inspection Centre (RASIC) to carry out Roadworthiness Assurance Standard inspection services for all vehicles at its Base Workshop, Al Khoud.

The facility was recently inaugurated under the auspices of Dr Hamoud al Tobi, CEO at Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG. It is operated by trained inspectors and fitted with the latest equipped approved by OPAL to conduct the prescribed Roadworthiness Assurance Standard inspection

Roadworthiness Assurance Standards (RAS) is a standard formulated by the Oil and Gas sector to ensure safety and roadworthiness of all vehicles used in the industry via a structured inspection scheme of processes where vehicle examination is performed at an approved RAS Inspection centre and all vehicles in these operations comply with the requirements of latest version of OPAL Road Safety Standard.

The approved RAS centres will affix a unified OPAL RAS sticker to the certified vehicles, which are reognised by all the operating companies in the Oil and Gas sector.