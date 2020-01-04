‘Galaxy S20’ Samsung’s next flagship smartphone

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next-gen Galaxy smartphone on February 11 at an event in San Francisco and now a new report claims that the South Korean tech giant has chosen the S20 as the name of its next Galaxy S flagship, instead of the S11. Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10. In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.

