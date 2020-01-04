Science Tech 

‘Galaxy S20’ Samsung’s next flagship smartphone

Oman Observer

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next-gen Galaxy smartphone on February 11 at an event in San Francisco and now a new report claims that the South Korean tech giant has chosen the S20 as the name of its next Galaxy S flagship, instead of the S11. Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10. In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.

You May Also Like

LG working on rollable display smartphone

Oman Observer Comments Off on LG working on rollable display smartphone

Australian students use robotics to design room that changes shape

Oman Observer Comments Off on Australian students use robotics to design room that changes shape

Windows Phone 8 fades out as Microsoft mulls mobile strategy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Windows Phone 8 fades out as Microsoft mulls mobile strategy