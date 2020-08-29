Uncategorized 

Furniture factory raided in North Batinah for violations

Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority in North al Batinah recently raided a commercial establishment that specialized in the manufacture of home furniture.

The company produced furniture using discarded wood, worn-out fabrics, and old sponges that are harmful to the health of consumers.

The authority said that it received information about some expatriate workers involved in the production of furniture using old materials at one of the farms in Suhar.

As per the Consumer Protection Law promulgated by Royal Decree 66/2014, the consumer has the right to everything that guarantees his health and safety when purchasing and using any product or service.

Legal measures have been taken regarding as per Article (7) of the Consumer Protection Law, which states that “It is prohibited to trade any adulterated or counterfeit commodity. It is also prohibited to advertise such products.”

