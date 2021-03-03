Funding support for nanotechnology and ICT research projects

Advanced research: The proposals focus on use of ICT and Nanotechnology in sectors like telecom, health, and oil and gas

Sultan Qaboos University recently selected research projects for the Omantel Grant, supporting faculty and researchers in the university who wish to pursue research projects identified in cooperation with Omantel in the areas of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Nanotechnology.

A joint committee met recently to evaluate the year 2020’s research proposals to receive the Omantel Grant for advanced research and chose six — three each from the University’s Nanotechnology Research Centre and the Communications and Information Research Centre.

The research proposals selected from the Nanotechnology Research Centre are ‘Manufacture and Use of Modified Electrodes with a Zero-Dimensional Nanostructure for a Capacitive Deionisation System for Groundwater Desalination’ by Dr Mohammed al Abri.

‘A Study of Using Nanoparticles to Enhance Oil Extraction’ by Dr Sanket Joshi, and “Using Iron-Based Nanocomposites to Develop an Effective Technology to Treat Contaminated Soil,’ by Dr Muhammad Othman.

The Communication and Information Research Centre’s selected proposals are ‘A System for Artificial Intelligence in Education at Sultan Qaboos University’, ‘A Plan for Implementation and Challenges’ by Dr Dhia Nader, ‘Assessing the Coverage of Mobile Communications Networks Using Drones and Artificial Intelligence’ by Dr Nasser al Tarhouni and ‘Designing and Implementing a Mobile Application to Monitor and Follow Up on Cardiovascular Patients During Physical Activity’ by Dr Khalid al Rasadi.

These research projects cover vital issues in essential sectors of Oman’s economy, and thus their results will assume greater importance.

The joint committee has put its faith in the outcome of these research proposals and is confident that they will translate into real solutions for issues and challenges facing the Omani society, like the creation of a simple and cost-effective and straightforward water desalination system, an energy-efficient nanotechnology solution to prevent groundwater depletion in addition to creating a mechanism to prevent soil from pollution due to natural and man-made factors, and finding a low-cost and environmentally friendly way of oil extraction.