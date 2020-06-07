Fund transfers, ATMs, POS payments possible: CBO

Muscat: The online payment using direct debit cards through OmanNet gateway still continues following a security breach.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) said that people can continue to pay online with credit and other cards wherever available, withdrawals from ATM of all banks operating in the Sultanate with various bank cards, payments via POS devices of various banks operating in the Sultanate, transfer from one account to another in the same bank and between banks, mobile transfer service.

Last week, the CBO issued a statement to stop the online payment gateway service (OmanNet) using direct debit cards.

CBO said customers can use the option to pay with ‘credit or other cards’ if the option is available until the service is returned.

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), Omanoil, and Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) informed customers about the technical problem with online payment service.

“As the technical support team is working on the problem, normalcy is expected to be restored at the earliest,” CBO said.

It said on Thursday that it had detected in the past few hours some unauthorized attempts have been made to enter the portal and the issue is being investigated. “It would be dealt with according to the procedures followed by the competent authorities,” CBO said.

The Central Bank of Oman emphasized that other electronic financial services such as automated withdrawals (ATM) and payments via point of sale devices (POS) and transfer from one account to another account in the same bank and between banks and the mobile transfer service work uninterrupted.

The Central Bank indicated that it harnessed all capabilities to ensure the smooth and continuous flow of banking services.

Earlier, the Ministry of Technology and Communications said there is a temporary shutdown of the ePayment service through the ‘OmanNet’ network.

It added that the online donation service through the donations portal and the ePayment service via the debit cards through Esnad Portal for Electronic Tendering Services is currently unavailable.

Bank Muscat and Bank Dhofar have urged customers that to continue using your debit cards for e-commerce transactions on local sites and applications, to opt for ‘Credit and Other Cards’ option instead of ‘Oman Debit Cards’ option.