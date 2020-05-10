Fuel stations implement Covid-19 protective measures

Muscat: In its efforts to safeguard the community’s health and limit the spread of Covid-19, Oman Oil Marketing Company has introduced a number of measures throughout its service stations and retail venues.

Among them, and in line with the regulations and advice set by the Supreme Committee for Dealing with Covid-19 and the Ministry of Health, rigorous sterilization procedures are being implemented at all touchpoints.

In addition, Oman Oil recently launched its World App as well as other digital payment options all designed to eliminate the need to handle cash, offering customers safer and smarter ways to shop and refuel.

A responsible company that champions best practices to lead better and healthier lives, Oman Oil has been also utilizing the digital screens across all its Service Stations to display important precautionary measures and videos from the Ministry of Health.

“Our promise “You trust, We care.” has never seemed more important than it is now, as we face this global pandemic. We have always aimed to positively impact the quality of life of our customers and employees, but now more than ever, it is about supporting them to stay safe,” said David Kalife, chief executive officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company.

“Each of us has a role to play in the containment of this virus and on our part, we will continue to do whatever we can, whether that be enabling employees to work from home, maximizing safety and hygiene measures at our outlets, or even just spreading the word to the community to stay home. On behalf of the company I offer my deepest gratitude to the Ministry of Health and all of our dedicated frontline workers who are working so hard to keep us all safe and well.”

Earlier in the outbreak, Oman Oil Marketing Company activated a business continuity plan to ensure smooth operation throughout the pandemic. The company has instated a “work from home” procedure to reduce the number of employees attending its offices.

Meanwhile, at its Service Stations, customers are provided with four payment options to minimize interaction.

This includes the new Basma Plus prepaid fuel card and the OOMCO World app. Strict sanitization measures are also being applied at all Service Stations, c-stores, and Café Amazon branches with gloves and masks available to all employees. The company has also been at the forefront of raising awareness, with a social media campaign to encourage the community to stay home, wash their hands and apply social distancing.