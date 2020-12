Muscat: Fuel prices for the month of January 2021 has been announced by the National Subsidy System.

M95 will cost 194 baisas per liter, M91 – 180 baisas per liter while diesel will cost 209 baisas per liter.

Prices are the same as that of December 2020.

November 2020

M95 – 194 baisa per liter.

M91 – 183 baisa per liter.

Diesel – 209 per liter.