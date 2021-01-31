Local Uncategorized 

Fuel prices for February 2021 announced in Oman

Oman Observer

Muscat: Fuel prices for the month of February 2021 has been announced by the National Subsidy System.

M95 will cost 202 bz per liter, M91 – 188 bz per liter (an increase of 8bz in both variants) while diesel will cost 209 baisas per liter.

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9559 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Traditional musical evening on Feb 9 at Beit al Ghasham

Oman Observer Comments Off on Traditional musical evening on Feb 9 at Beit al Ghasham

KOREAN DELEGATION VISITS NDC

Oman Observer Comments Off on KOREAN DELEGATION VISITS NDC

Yemeni artefacts a treat to curious eyes

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Yemeni artefacts a treat to curious eyes