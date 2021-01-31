Local Uncategorized Fuel prices for February 2021 announced in Oman 31/01/202131/01/2021 Oman Observer Muscat: Fuel prices for the month of February 2021 has been announced by the National Subsidy System. M95 will cost 202 bz per liter, M91 – 188 bz per liter (an increase of 8bz in both variants) while diesel will cost 209 baisas per liter. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related