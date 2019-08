Muscat: Fuel prices for the month of August 2019 have been announced by the National Subsidy System.

The fuel prices for August 2019, announced on Wednesday, see an increase of 5bz on all grades.

The M91grade fuel will cost 210 baizas against 205 baizas per litre in July.

The M95 grade will cost 220 baizas, against 215 baizas per litre in July.

The diesel will cost 250 baizas, against 245 baizas per litre in July.