Frontline workers in Oman to receive vaccine this year

Muscat: Oman has joined the Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation (COVAX), which will provide 10 per cent of the required COVID-19 vaccine by the year-end, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The announcement holds significance as Oman reported 576 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total confirmed cases to 94,051.

Seven new COVID-19 related death cases were also reported, taking the total number of deaths to 853.

Dr Mohammad bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, said in a statement that Oman will receive 10 per cent of the vaccine from GAVI before the end of this year, and the remaining 10 per cent from other vaccine manufacturers.

“This means the Sultanate will have 20 per cent of the vaccines before the end of this year. It will be given first to health workers, police, and military personnel who work on the frontline,” he said.

According to WHO, 172 countries are taking part in the COVAX global initiative, aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once they are licensed and approved.

The COVAX currently has the world’s largest and most diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio – including nine candidate vaccines, with more talks underway with other major producers.

It aims to procure and deliver 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021. “What the COVAX is about is making sure everybody on the planet will get access to the vaccines,” WHO said.

Meanwhile, Al Hosni said the field hospital will begin operations this month or early October with 100 beds in the first phase.

It will ease pressure on referral hospitals of Muscat Governorate and adjoining governorates.

The field the hospital will not directly receive COVID-19 patients, but patients whose condition calls for admission will be transferred here, only for medium-level care. Serious cases that may develop at the field hospital will be transferred to referral hospitals by ambulance.