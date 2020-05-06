Frontline Workers honoured with #LightItBlue campaign

Al Mouj Muscat took part in the global #LightItBlue campaign, a tribute in which landmarks are lit to honor the efforts of frontline caregivers, first responders and essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marsa Plaza, the first public square in Muscat and the cultural and entertainment destination at Al Mouj Muscat, displayed blue lights for a period of 10 days. This initiative acted as a token of appreciation to individuals including the healthcare staff, government workers, and the Royal Oman Police departments who have been integral in tackling the COVID-19 situation.

Al Mouj Muscat is contributing to this global campaign as an act of thanking individuals for supporting the community during this period.