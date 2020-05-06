Local Main Uncategorized 

Frontline Workers honoured with #LightItBlue campaign

Oman Observer ,

Al Mouj Muscat took part in the global #LightItBlue campaign, a tribute in which landmarks are lit to honor the efforts of frontline caregivers, first responders and essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marsa Plaza, the first public square in Muscat and the cultural and entertainment destination at Al Mouj Muscat, displayed blue lights for a period of 10 days. This initiative acted as a token of appreciation to individuals including the healthcare staff, government workers, and the Royal Oman Police departments who have been integral in tackling the COVID-19 situation.

Al Mouj Muscat is contributing to this global campaign as an act of thanking individuals for supporting the community during this period.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6239 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Over 200 illegal workers arrested in Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Over 200 illegal workers arrested in Salalah

Gas exploration agreement signed with Eni, BP Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gas exploration agreement signed with Eni, BP Oman

52pc of offenders are expatriates

Oman Observer Comments Off on 52pc of offenders are expatriates