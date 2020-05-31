From June 1, shipping agents to provide details of imports in advance

The Ministry of Transport in Oman on Sunday a circular 4/2020 stipulating the adoption of international best practices in maritime shipping operations and the integration of systems of shipping agents and freight brokers with the single electronic window system (Bayan).

The new system is aimed at improving the efficiency, competitiveness, and transparency to ensure the smooth flow of goods in a fast, efficient, and safe manner through various seaports.

The ministry clarified in the circular that, starting tomorrow, June 1, all shipping agents and freight brokers must submit the ship’s cargo details (online) through the Bayan system at least 48 hours before the ship arrives in the Sultanate’s ports.

If the ship duration is less than 48 hours, the shipment statement is presented immediately upon the departure of the ship to the last port before the final destination, in addition to the necessity of issuing a notice to customers two days before the arrival of the ship clarifying the shipping charges due.

The circular indicated the necessity for all shipping agents and freight brokers to provide a list of the types of services in the country of origin and the destination for full container services and fragmented containers and send them to the Ministry of Transport, with a view to ensuring the import and export competitiveness in the Sultanate.

The Ministry emphasized that starting work on these procedures will help the Directorate General of Customs to review the risk factors for any goods before its arrival in Oman, in addition to shortening the time and reducing the operating cost for the customers in the supply chain in the Sultanate.

Bayan is an electronic customs data system for all customs procedures and operations enabling customers to finalize all customs interactions electronically.