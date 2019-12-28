Fresh Fish Stew

DID YOU KNOW?

Fish has been identified as one of the healthiest food on the planet. Loaded with protein and Vitamin D, it is also a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids essential to brain and body development.

The human body does not make significant amounts of Omega-3 which is why it is important to incorporate it in your diet. The right amount of Omega-3 intake helps maintain cardiovascular health by regulating blood clotting and vessel constriction. Among infants, they help in pre and post-natal neurological development while help alleviates rheumatoid arthritis among old people.

There are different fishes in Oman that are good sources of Omega-3. For this particular recipe, Huqqa’s Chef Sesgin is using fresh amur fish and incorporating a lot of other healthy ingredients into the menu. Ingredients

250 gr Fresh amur fish

50 gr Capsicum pepper green

50 gr Capsicum pepper red

50 gr Onion white

30 gr Mushroom porchini

40 gr Mushroom oyster

40 gr Mushroom white

1 gr Spice salt

1 gr Garlic

1 gr Red pepper chilli flakes

1 gr Black pepper granul

2 gr Parsley

50 gr Butter

METHODS:

Heat butter in a large thick-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Add white onion and sauté 4 minutes, add the garlic and cook a minute more.

Add parsley and stir 2 minutes.

Add cherry tomato, red and green capsicum and porchini, oyster and white mushroom and gently cook for 10 minutes or so.

Add fresh amur fish. Bring to a simmer and simmer until the fish is cooked through and easily flakes apart, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add salt, pepper and red chilli flakes. Ladle into bowls and serve.

Chef Sezgin Gulen grew up in a family who knows how to cook. His mother is one of his major influences, but with the whole family critical about good food, his passion grew and grew until he decided to align with culinary and the food industry.

After graduating with a degree in Tourism and Hotel Management from Anatolian University, Chef Gulen started his culinary career in one of Turkey’s luxurious and historic hotels, the Kempinski Ciragan Palace Turkey in 2004. After working with some of the best chefs in the world, he spent the next five years developing his skills working from demi chef to junior sous chef until becoming an executive sous chef.

His first executive chef post brought him to Russia and it is where he stayed for the next four years working with different high-end restaurants and fast-paced kitchens. He also spent a year in one of Cyprus’ popular hotels before he decided to move to Dubai to work for Q Food Dubai of which he is the Cooperate Executive Chef. Today, Chef Gulen spends his time perfecting different menu for Huqqa. In his current role, he oversees the newly opened Huqqa and The Market — a trendy Turkish eatery known for its contemporary menu and dazzling ambience located at Al Marsa Plaza in Al Mouj.