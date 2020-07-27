Frequency of special flights to increase in coming days

Muscat: The possibility of normal flights from Oman is expected to get slightly longer with the Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) indicating that the guidelines issued for airlines operating will continue until the end of August.

“The unscheduled and special flights to facilitate the travel of citizens and foreigners between the Sultanate and various countries of the world will continue during this period. Flights that pass the Omani airspace, domestic services to Khasab airport, and oil concession areas, will continue to operate as the guidelines laid out by the government, PACA said.

Meanwhile, Oman Air and SalamAir have announced several special flights to be operated for different destinations from the country, including Sudan, Turkey, France, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Indonesia among others.

India will also operate special flights under Vande Bharat Mission for nationals who wish to return home from Oman. Indian residents who wish to resume work in Oman or join their families can return in some of these special flights, provided they have an entry permit from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

As per the PACA guidelines, Omani citizens shall have health insurance valid in the country to which they are travelling and the passenger shall comply with the conditions of the country to which they are travelling.

Citizens and foreigners are allowed to travel from Oman without a permit.

Meanwhile, Foreigners arriving in Oman are subject to institutional quarantine for 14 days and must present confirmation of accommodation and means to cover its expenses.

“But they can stay in home quarantine provided they have facilities for the same and follow guidelines set by authorities,” an official said on Saturday.

Speaking to the Observer, a PACA official said, “All arriving passengers in Oman, including residents, must follow the new rules. If a resident can prove he has facilities for a home quarantine as per the conditions laid by the authorities, he will be allowed to stay home, but what is important is that all guidelines will have to be followed.”

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) had in its circular had set a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for non-Omanis and 14-day home quarantine for citizens arriving in Oman.

In a circular issued to all aircraft operators in the country, PACA said that foreign travellers must present confirmation of accommodation and means to cover its expenses.

The aircraft crew is exempted from the 14 days quarantine and subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

Arriving passengers shall be required to download and start the registration process on the Tarassud+ application before arrival as well as pay an amount of RO5 to obtain a tracking bracelet to wear during the quarantine.

All visitors are required to have health insurance valid for the full duration of their stay in Oman.

Non-Omanis are allowed to enter Oman only under a permit issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via their embassy or sponsor or national airlines (Oman Air and Salam Air).

The two national airlines (Oman Air and Salam Air) are allowed to carry transfer passengers

Foreign diplomats returning to Oman are excluded from the previous conditions except for the domestic quarantine requirement.