French utility firm secures contract to optimise Oman’s water networks

MUSCAT, DEC 9 – French environmental services provider Suez has announced that it has been awarded a contract to optimise the energy consumption of Muscat’s drinking water production and distribution system. The contract, awarded by Oman’s Public Authority for Water (Diam), will help in securing the 24/7 operation of the drinking water system, while cutting operating costs and conserving infrastructures. Using its Aquadvanced Energy software, Suez will carry out the modelling of the data collected from the water distribution system, the calculation of water consumption forecasts and energy prices in real time, to define optimised pumping strategies that are implemented automatically.

Suez International Division Senior Executive vice-president Ana Giros Calpe said: “We are proud of these successes which confirm our ambition to position the Group on fast growing-markets, leveraging on our regional footprint mainly infrastructures driven. Suez has already strong references in the region, where it has built around fifteen drinking water and wastewater treatment plants, including the Barka 4 desalination plant (281,000m³ water/day).

Suez has a significant presence in Oman’s water desalination industry with a portfolio of investments that include the Barka II desalination plant (120,000 m³/day capacity) and more recently the Barka 4 Independent Water Project (281,000 m³/day). The latter is Oman’s biggest desalination plant which came to operation last year. Suez is also a major player in the Sultanate’s solid waste sector. Just recently, Suez was awarded a 5-year contract by the wholly-government owned Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) to operate and maintain one of Oman’s biggest engineered landfills — located in Barka in South Al Batinah Governorate.