French police risk charges over black man’s beating after clashes

PARIS: Four French police on Sunday risked being charged over the beating and racial abuse of a black music producer that shocked France and intensified controversy over new security legislation.

Tens of thousands protested across France on Saturday against the security bill — which would restrict the right of the press to publish the faces of on-duty police — with the rally in Paris ending in bitter clashes.

The beating of music producer Michel Zecler — exposed in video footage published last week — has become a rallying cause for anger against the police in France, accused by critics accuse of institutionalised racism including singling out blacks and Arabs.

The protests in Paris saw a brasserie set alight, cars set on fire and stones thrown at security forces, who responded with tear gas and anti-riot tactics.

Among those hurt was an award-winning Syrian photojournalist, Ameer al Halbi, seen with a bruised face and much of his head covered in bandages in AFP photos.

Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, tweeted that the 24-year-old had been wounded at Place de la Bastille by “a police baton” and condemned the violence.

Al Halbi is freelance photographer who has worked for Polka Magazine and AFP, who both condemned the incident in statements on Sunday.

“We are shocked by the injuries suffered by our colleague Ameer al Halbi and condemn the unprovoked violence,” said Phil Chetwynd, AFP’s global news director, demanding that the police investigate the incident. — AFP

