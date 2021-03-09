French economy to rebound with 5 per cent growth

The French economy will rebound strongly this year from a deep recession sparked by Covid-19, the country’s central bank chief said on Tuesday Growth will reach at least five per cent in 2021, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Info radio.

“The recession is behind us,” he said. French GDP slumped 8.3 per cent in 2020, national statistics bureau Insee estimated in late January, saying that downturn had turned out to be less brutal than originally forecast.

A massive drop in consumer spending was behind much of the 2020 decline, while investment and foreign trade held up well, it said. — AFP