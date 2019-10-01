Freight forwarders explore growing potential for Oman’s air cargo ecosystem

Oman Aviation Group yesterday assembled key players from across the freight forwarding community to explore how to further transform the country’s air cargo capabilities and to increase the Sultanate’s profile as a strategic cargo hub. Oman’s freight forwarders are an integral part of the air cargo ecosystem and are aligned with Oman Aviation Group’s Air Cargo Strategy to enable the movement of goods and significantly increase both import and export shipment volumes by air.

“Freight forwarders continue to innovate the way they do business and streamline the movement of goods in Oman,” explains Mustafa al Hinai, Group CEO Oman Aviation Group. “As crucial enablers of air cargo transshipment, they strengthen the aviation sector’s value chain and play a key role in Oman’s economic development.”

The latest in Oman Aviation Group’s Cargo in Focus series, the morning event brought together leaders from Oman Air SATS, Oman Air, Oman Ground Handling, the Royal Oman Police, ASYAD, the Oman Logistics Centre and the Oman Logistics Association, among others, in an exploratory forum for sector development. Discussions covered a wide range of topics including technology and systems, customs processes, aviation assets and turnaround timings with the aim to provide new insights into a fast-evolving sector.

A dedicated discussion focused on Salalah with its strategic location and leading connectivity — Salalah boasts a state-of-the-art cargo terminal, dedicated free zone, bonded corridor, highly flexible customer arrangements as well as innovative incentives for its customers.

Established in Muscat in February 2018, Oman Aviation Group is an economic catalyst tasked with empowering the Sultanate’s aviation sector and enabling the tourism and logistics sectors with the aim of stimulating economic revitalisation, development and growth. Comprising core business units Oman Air, Oman Airports and Oman Aviation Services, the Group works diligently towards building an integrated aviation supercentre to lead Omani national aviation interests into the future. As Oman’s strategic aviation sector developer, this synergistic approach to economic revitalisation includes the development of airport cities and free zones as well as an ongoing route network expansion of its premium flagship airline to attract more international visitors to Oman and meet the Sultanate’s 25- year National Tourism Strategy objectives.

