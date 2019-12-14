Freestyle drift thrills spectators

MUSCAT, Dec 14 – The first round of Oman freestyle drift thrilled a capacity crowd at the Oman Automobile Association (OAA) Speed Arena on Friday night. Among the 22 drivers who took part in the competition, four competed in the 4×4 section and 18 entered the fray for the honours in the sedan section. Drivers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also participated in the race with two of them also making to the podium in the two categories.

In the sedan section, HH Sayyid Dhu al Kuful al Said won the top honours by earning 47.667 points out of 50.

Sayyid Dhu al Kuful , who was busy posing for selfies with the fans, said he was thrilled to give a good performance in the opening round.

UAE’s Mohammed al Dahmani claimed the second position with 41 points and Oman’s star drifter Rafaat al Yahyaei finished third with 33.33 points.

Rafaat said he is satisfied with his first ever attempt at the freestyle drift.

“This was my debut in freestyle drift in Oman. I am happy with my opening performance. I hope to come stronger for the coming rounds,” the ace drifter told Oman Daily Observer.

Rafaat, Red Bull Car Park Drift 2017 regional champion, had a disappointing start to the National Drift opening round after he was eliminated in the first knockout round.

In the 4×4 section, Mohammed al Jabri earned the top place with 25.557 points.

“It was my first title in the Oman Automobile Association competitions. I am very excited after winning a highly-competitive race,” the 23-year-old said.

Second-placed UAE’s Said Omar al Hashmi expressed his delight to be on the podium.

“I am very happy to be on the podium. I thank the organisers for arranging the opportunity to race at the OAA Speed Arena.”

He also appreciated the good competition in the race.

Waleed al Jadidi finished third with 6 points. Hashim al Salmi was the fourth contestant in the section.

During the concluding ceremony, chief guest Brigadier Mohammed al Kindi, board member at OAA, gave away the trophies to the top three winners in the two sections.

The second round of the freestyle drift will be held on December 27. The third and concluding round will take place at the OAA on January 24, 2020.

