Free PCR tests for residents of Madha in Musandam

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammad al Saeedi, Minister of Health, announced that laboratory tests for Covid 19 will be offered free of charge to all residents of the Wilayat of Madha in the Musandam Governorate at a rate of four times per year.

The minister said that the reason for including Musandam Governorate in the expanded vaccination campaign is the geographical distance and the large movement of the people of the governorate.

He said the campaign targets about 16,500 people and during the last two weeks, more than 2,000 people have been vaccinated in Musandam, which is one of the governorates with high rates of vaccination from the target groups. The vaccination campaign for Musandam will cover all citizens above 18 years of age.