Free entry to National Museum on July 23
MUSCAT, JULY 15 – On the occasion of Renaissance day, entry for adult visitors to the National Museum will be free on July 23. The Museum is open all the days from 10 am until 5 pm. On Fridays it is open from 2 pm until 6 pm. The entry fees for Omani citizens and GCC nationals is only RO one, while for residents in Oman the fee is RO 2. For general tours, for a group it is RO 10 in addition to the entrance fees. Every year, the National Museum provides free admissions to adult visitors who reside in Oman and in Gulf countries.