Free COVID-19 screening for Omani students abroad

Muscat: Omani students studying in foreign universities will get COVID-19 screening for free, according to sources in the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.

Accordingly, nearly 650 scholarship students studying abroad in the 2020-2021 academic year will receive free coronavirus examination at the domicile where they live and study.

An agreement for this was signed between the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) with the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation to carry out the tests for the Omani students abroad.

“This is a major step in supporting the Omani students abroad that also highlights the importance of the role of private sector institutions in supporting the ministry’s efforts to provide basic services to students, especially during exceptional circumstances like this,” Dr Bakhit bin Ahmed al Mahri,

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation said.

“The new agreement to support Omani students abroad is an extension of the society’s continuous determination to support the national efforts of the Sultanate in limiting the spread of the COVID-19 and helping the authorities to contribute to easing the burden on the nation,” said Abdul Rahman bin Humaid al Yahyaei, CEO of OPAL.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the ICU recorded 200, as the Sultanate has urged both citizens and residents to take extra precautions without fail.