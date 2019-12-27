Frasers Hospitality awarded world’s leading serviced apartment brand award

MUSCAT: Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, emerged victorious and clinched two major awards at this year’s World Travel Awards (WTA) grand final ceremony held recently in Muscat, including the World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2019 for the sixth year running and Fraser Suites Singapore as the World’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019 for the second time.

Both award categories were hotly contested with more than five other nominees. Bringing together leading industry figures and VIPs from across the globe, the 26th annual WTA is voted by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide where these accolades serve as endorsements of Frasers Hospitality’s industry-leading position in the serviced apartment sector, and commitment to service excellence in the travel, tourism and hospitalities industries.

“To be recognised once again as the world’s leading serviced apartment brand is an incredible honour and a testament to the strength and value of the Frasers Hospitality brand, which has been well-loved by guests, travellers and our industry partners for many years,” said Koh Teck Chuan, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Hospitality.

“Amidst global headwinds and increasing competition across the board, we’ll not rest on our laurels but continue to drive ourselves harder to innovate, adapt and set new benchmarks with our gold-standard properties and service excellence,” he added.

Frasers Hospitality’s global portfolio currently stands at more than 140 properties in over 70 cities across the world. This year saw the launch of six new properties, including Fraser Place Puteri Harbour, Malaysia; Capri by Fraser, Johor Bahru/Malaysia; Capri by Fraser, China Square/Singapore; Fraser Residence Orchard, Singapore and Fraser Suites Hamburg, Germany. The Global Serviced Apartments Industry Report 2018-2019 reported that the

rate of growth in serviced apartment usage for business travel, assignment and relocation purposes have maintained their upward trajectory.

More than half of corporates now use serviced apartments for business travel, and 18 per cent of agents reported growth in usage for relocation.

With plans for further growth and expansion in 2020, Frasers Hospitality is set to meet the demand with more than 4,000 keys in the pipeline. By offering well-appointed, Gold-standard hotels, serviced residences and boutique lifestyle hotels, Frasers Hospitality is proud to receive more than 100 awards globally this year.

Fraser Suites Singapore is positioned in a prime location between Singapore’s dynamic CBD and one of the world’s renowned shopping belt, Orchard Road.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. As they celebrate their 26th anniversary this year, the World Travel Awards are recognised globally as the hallmark of industry accomplishment, where qualified professionals and consumers vote annually to recognise industry leaders.

Related