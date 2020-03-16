Head stories Local Main 

Frankincense Land Sites, Salut Archaeological Park close doors due to Coronavirus

SALALAH: All Frankincense Land Sites included in the World Heritage List (Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum – Samhram Archaeological Park – Wabar Archaeological Park), in addition to Salut Archaeological Park in the Wilayat of Bahla will remain closed before visitors from tomorrow (Tuesday) until further notice, the Office of Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs announced.
The move comes to maintain the safety of all, given the current conditions related to the coronavirus and based on the recommendations of the Supreme Committee entrusted with studying scopes for a mechanism to handle developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19). — ONA

