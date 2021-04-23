Frankincence that mirrors Omani tradition

An edifice whose design is inspired by Oman’s frankincense tree that has played a pioneering role in promoting trade and exchanging culture in the civilisations of the ancient world.

It is a design which carries the fragrance of the unique olfactory that tells the world how hospitable Omanis are and how peaceful the nation is.

This is the image that the global visitors are going to get at the Oman Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai just as the preliminary works of the same are all set to give the viewers a glimpse of the country’s rich traditions to the world.

Oman and the life in Oman are closely connected to the frankincence culture since time immemorial and the tradition is still followed generations after generations. Oman’s southern region, Dhofar area boasts of global acclaim for housing the best frankincence.

The Unesco has recognised the Omani frankincence which is also used as a therapeutic ingredient besides having aromatic fragrance and widely used as incense to aromatise houses.

Oman’s culture, tradition and humanity have a cordial relation with frankinscence over the past few centuries and is considered as a symbol of life. Hence, it’s more than a tree, but an umbrella where culture, history, sociology and geography have collectively grown.

Recently, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) signed an agreement with the General Commission for the Sultanate of Oman Pavilion in Dubai, with the aim of supporting and sponsoring the frankincense project to develop Omani products to the world closely after the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism entered into an agreement for the Tourism Services and Information Center which will bear the look of a frankincence drop.

The Sultanate will participate in Expo 2020 Dubai alongside more than 190 countries under the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, through the pavilion.

According to this agreement, Al-Raqi Business and Services Company will provide all information, services, offers and tourist packages about the Sultanate to visitors to the pavilion and Expo visitors in general, in addition to introducing the Sultanate and promoting its tourism components, highlighting the various tourism and heritage components enjoyed by the Sultanate and its ancient cultural heritage in its various provinces.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef