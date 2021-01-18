Frankfurt airport traffic nosedives

FRANKFURT: The operator of Frankfurt airport said on Monday that passenger numbers in 2020 plunged to their lowest since the 1980s as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the travel sector. Germany’s largest airport recorded 18.8 million passengers in 2020, a decline of 73 per cent compared with the year before, Fraport said, hitting lows not seen since 1984.

Air traffic came to a complete standstill between April and June during the first coronavirus lockdown, “with weekly passenger figures plummeting by up to 98 per cent year-on-year”, Fraport said.

Traffic at the hub recovered in the third quarter of 2020, but then fell again as restrictions intensified on a resurgence of the virus late in the year, the company said.

In December alone, passenger traffic was down 82 per cent year-on-year to just over 890,000 people.

“The year 2020 brought extreme challenges to the entire aviation industry,” Fraport chief executive Stefan Schulte said.

In the summer, the company said it would cut 3,000 to 4,000 jobs, or around 15 per cent of its workforce.

The Fraport boss stressed that recent vaccination rollouts will lift the company’s fortunes, and he believes “Frankfurt’s passenger traffic will rebound noticeably in the second half of 2021”. — AFP

